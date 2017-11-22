Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 22 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Vijender Singh to Take on Rocky Fielding Next Year

Vijender Singh to Take on Rocky Fielding Next Year
November 22
11:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Indian pro-boxing ace Vijender Singh will take on British and Commonwealth Super Middleweight champion Rocky Fielding, who will defend his newly acquired title on March 30, 2018, it was announced on Tuesday.

Fielding won the title on September 30 with a crushing victory over David Brophy in Liverpool and has been put straight in at the deep-end opposite the ex-amateur star, a bronze medal winner of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Vijender, 31, has raced to 9-0 as a pro, including a short stint with Frank Warren, on the back of a decorated career donning the Indian vest.

Fielding is far more experienced than WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super Middleweight champion Vijender.

Out of a total 26 fights, Fielding has won 25, including 14 knockouts. The 30-year-old British boxer is a former WBA Inter-Continental Super Middleweight champion as well as a former WBA Commonwealth and English Super Middleweight champion.

-IANS

Tags
Commonwealth Super MiddleweightRocky FieldingVijender Singh
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.