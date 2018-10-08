Vikas Bahl Dropped From Amazon Show After Harassment Allegations?

After Vikas Bahl has been accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the now dissolved production house, Phantom Films, the director has now also been dropped from a series that he was going to direct for Amazon Prime.

According to a source in Mid-day, “The project is being produced by Monozygotic Solutions, which is owned by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman of Roadies fame. The show was a reboot of an Australian series that revolves around couples spicing up their sex lives. It was scheduled to roll by year-end.

But with the latest controversy, Amazon wouldn’t be comfortable backing it with Vikas on board. The production house has discussed the matter with Amazon, and will soon start scouting for another director.

But as per a HuffPost report, Amazon Prime Video’s India head Gaurav Gandhi and head of creative development Aparna Purohit said, “Amazon Prime Video have nothing to announce at the moment”.

The Mid-day report also stated that Bahl would be kept out of the promotions of Hrithik Roshan’s, Super 30.

In a recent article in Huffpost India, the accused has shared further details about the incident in May 2015.

According to the report, the woman said she had reached out to Anurag Kashyap and detailed her experience, but no action was taken, while Bahl continued to harass her until she finally quit the company. Kashyap has opened up about the sexual harassment allegation against his Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl, saying he was “ill-advised” in the matter by his lawyers.