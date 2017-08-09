Vikas Barala, Friend Appear Before Police Amid High Drama

Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala’s son Vikas Barala and his friend Ashish Kumar appeared before the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday afternoon and were taken for questioning over the stalking of an IAS officer’s daughter. Both the accused arrived amid high drama at the police station in Sector 26.

Vikas and his friend arrived in a Ford Endeavour SUV amid pouring rain, with the Chandigarh Police, accused of favouring the VIP’s son, throwing an elaborate security ring inside the police station complex to keep away Congress protesters and the media.

At his official residence, Subhash Barala left his press conference in a huff, feigning a phone call from his son, after finding it difficult to take media queries.

Vikas and Ashish had skipped police summons to join probe into the stalking incident on Wednesday morning. They were asked to appear before the police at 11 a.m. Both finally arrived around 2.30 p.m.

Chandigarh’s Director General of Police Tejinder S. Luthra told the media on Wednesday morning that the police, who have drawn criticism for mishandling the matter and favouring the accused, will take necessary steps.

Luthra said the accused had refused to give their blood and urine samples to the doctor conducting their medical examination on Saturday.

“The doctor on duty wanted to take the blood and urine samples, but the accused being law graduates knew the law too well. Therefore, they refused to give their samples. However, such refusal can be held against them in the investigation and during the trial,” Luthra said.

“I must assure you that everything under the sun will be done to ensure justice,” said Luthra, who came before the media for the first time in five days after the incident.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana also washed its hands of from the high-profile accused.

“Whether Vikas Barala will join the investigation or not, he will decide. The BJP does not have anything to do with it,” Haryana BJP spokesman Jawahar Yadav said.

-IANS