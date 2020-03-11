Vikas Krishan to face Eishaih Hussein; Simranjit Kaur to take on Yeon Ji in final of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Indian boxers Vikas Krishan in 69 kilogram and Simranjit Kaur in 60 kilogram category have advanced to the final at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers at Amman, Jordan. Krishan will face Eishaih Hussein of Jordan in the final today and Simranjit Kaur meet former two-time Asian champion Oh Yeon Ji of South Korea.

M C Mary Kom in 51 kg, Amit Panghal in 52 kg, Lovlina Borgohain in 69 kg, Pooja Rani in 75 kg, Ashish Kumar in 75 kg and Satish Kumar in 91 kg category had to settle for the bronze.

All the eight boxers have already secured their tickets to the Olympic Games by making to the semifinals but Krishan and Kaur will come back with at least silver medals after entering the finals.

