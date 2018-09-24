Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 24 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

Village Rockstars’ Journey from Assam to the Oscars

Village Rockstars’ Journey from Assam to the Oscars
September 24
12:28 2018
- NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das is overwhelmed as her second directorial venture, ‘Village Rockstars’, has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars at the foreign language category. The Film Federation of India (FFI) is the authorised body to select one film for consideration of entry to the Oscars in the category of ‘Best Foreign Language Film Award’. The 12-bench of the FFI announced the entry of ‘Village Rockstars’ on Saturday. The film competed with many high-budget and commercially successful films like ‘Padmavaat’ and ‘Raazi’.

Village Rockstars revolves around a 10-year-old girl child ‘Dhanu’ played by Bhanita Das who aspires to form a rock band of her own and her struggle to buy a guitar by saving every single penny. This is a story of hardship, endurance, self-reliance and a touch to a real story of many affected by the flood.

The language of the movie is Kamrupia, a distinct dialect of Assam’s Kamrup district. The film has been directed, co-produced, written and edited by Rima Das. She also donned the cinematographer’s hat.

In the 65th National Film Awards, it collected several awards that included Best Feature Film, Best Child Artist, Best Location Sound Recordist and Best Editing. The film has also bagged many international awards and recognition, including the official selection to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Das is a self-taught film writer, producer and director. She was born and raised in Kalardiya village in Assam and shuttles between Mumbai and Assam. The other works of Das include ‘Ladies 2017’, a documentary feature and her first Assamese feature film ‘Man with the Binoculars: Antardrishti’.

Rima Das

As soon as she received this news, she tweeted, “With tears of joy and a feeling of pride, I humbly accept this news. #Village Rockstars is India’s official entry for the #Oscars! Let that sink in.”

At this juncture, it is worthy to mention that the director took over three-and-a-half years to complete the script of the movie. After the completion of the script, the movie was then shot over a period of 130 days. This feature film was shot on a handheld camera and has used a cast of non-actors, sourced almost wholly from Kalardiya.

The movie touches upon many scenarios that one continues to encounter in the villages of India. It unflinchingly tackles the disturbing manner in which village elders force girls who reach puberty to suddenly sit at home and have little contact with the outside world. How the protagonist’s mother reacts to this is one of the highlights of the film.

