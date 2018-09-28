Village Rockstars Releases Today

Village Rockstars, India’s official entry in the best foreign language film category at the 91st Academy Awards, is slated for its commercial release in 34 cinema halls across Assam on Friday.

The film by Rima Das, which also won the national award for the best film, will get a pan-India release in some selected cities on the same day through PVR Pictures. In Assam, the film is being distributed by Kamakhya Films.

“On the onset of starting the journey to the Oscars, I would like to thank all those who helped me in this journey. I am very sorry, because due to work overload, I could not reply to many people on the social media in the past few days. I request all to enjoy the movie at their nearest theatres,” Rima Das told the media in Guwahati on Thursday, a day ahead of the film’s release.

The filmmaker said that many Mumbai-based producers have come forward to provide financial assistance for promotional activities for the film to get nominated for the Oscars.

“Many people from Mumbai and some other parts of India have contacted me and assured financial help for the promotion of the movie. I am very grateful to the Government of Assam for all help and cooperation. But I will be much happier if the government takes the initiative in promoting the movie for the Academy Award,” Rima Das said.

Interestingly, the film distributor said that many cinema hall owners in the State who were earlier not ready to screen Assamese films due to lack of audiences, have come forward on their own this time to screen Village Rockstars.

“It is a very good sign. Hope it will be the beginning of the golden age of Assamese movies. We should utilise this opportunity,” Rajesh More, distributor of the film, told The Assam Tribune.

Assamese filmmaker Bani Das, who was also present at the press meet, said, “We will not watch the premiere show today. Rather, tomorrow evening, all members of the Assamese film fraternity will watch the movie at the Anuradha Cineplex by buying tickets.”

Bani Das urged the people of Assam to be a part of the success journey of Village Rockstars by watching the movie in theatres. “The film is our pride. We hope it gets the Oscar,” she added.

Village Rockstars, which tells the story of a remote village in Kamrup district, has been screened at 80 national and international film festivals and has bagged 44 awards till now, according to Rima Das.

“While making the movie, I had a dream to screen it at the international level. Today the dream has become bigger. The country’s official entry to the Academy Awards is itself a great achievement for me. The contest to be nominated at the Oscars will be very tough, because most of the films in the contest list for nomination are fantastic works. I have already seen some of them,” she said.

- The Assam Tribune