Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 12 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Villagers Attack Bihar CM’s Convoy, Dozen Securitymen Injured

Villagers Attack Bihar CM’s Convoy, Dozen Securitymen Injured
January 12
17:21 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Upset over lack of development, a group of villagers on Friday stoned Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy in Buxar district, injuring nearly a dozen security personnel, an official said.

The incident occurred in Nandan village during Nitish Kumar’s ongoing ‘Samiksha Yatra’.

“Nearly a dozen police officials were injured and windscreens of several vehicles damaged in the attack,” a district official told IANS from Buxar, about 125 km from Patna.

However, a district police official denied the vehicles were attacked or damaged. But he admitted that Nitish Kumar was safe after being “rescued by security personnel”.

According to police, when Nitish Kumar was passing through the village, some people urged him to visit the area inhabited by Dalits which they claimed was neglected.

But the Chief Minister ignored the plea, angering the villagers who attacked his convoy. Some youths also shouted slogans against Nitish Kumar.

-IANS

Tags
Bihar Chief MinisterBihar CM's ConvoyNitish Kumar
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.