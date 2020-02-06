Villagers oppose government move to convert Pumlou Pat into Sangai habitat

NET Bureau

Residents of villages in and around Pumlou Pat (wetland) have strongly opposed the state government’s move to convert Pumlou Pat into a Sangai (brow-antlered deer) habitat. The villagers said that their livelihood depends on the wetland since time immemorial.

Their unambiguous stand was reiterated during a function held in connection with the World Wetlands Day observation at Nongmaikhong Leimakhong Lairembi community hall. The programme was organised by Pumlen Pat Khoidum Lamjao Kanba Lup in collaboration with the directorate of environment and climate change on Wednesday.

Salam Joy, secretary of Pumlen Pat Khoidum Lamjao Kanba Lup said that Pumlen Pat was historically a lake situated in Kakching district, adjoining area of Hiyanglam and Sugnu assembly constituency of Manipur. The livelihood of the villagers has been dependent on the resources provided by the wetland. “Unfortunately, the wetland is on the verge of extinction over the years. Pumlou Pat has a total area of 22 square km approximately and has been gradually deteriorating since the construction of the Ithai Barrage over the Imphal River as part of the Loktak Hydel Project in 1986”, said Salam Joy.

With the Ithai Barrage obstructing the weeds of the lake from flowing down stream, 80% of the lake has been covered under thick vegetation and bio-mass leaving almost no space for the fishermen to earn their living, informed the secretary of Pumlen Pat Khoidum Lamjao Kanba Lup.

He said the ecological balance of the lake has been disturbed by the Ithai Barrage which has blocked 12 lakes flowing down to Pumlou Pat. “And also the number of migratory birds visiting the lake has dwindled over the years. Different indigenous fish varieties like Pengba, Sareng, Ngakra, Ngaton, Khabak and Porom are also facing the danger of extinction due to the deteriorating condition of the lake. Now, a few fish variety like Porom, Ngachik, Ngamu, Ukabi, Katala, Ngapal, Ngapemma, Muka Nga are being netted”, Salam Joy said.

Even as the Pumlou Pat dries up, one could hardly see wetland grown vegetables like Yellang, Loklei, Pullei, Komprek, Thangjing and Thamchet which were grown in abundant in the area. This has led to negative impact on income generation of the people, informed Salam Joy. He accused the state government of not addressing the grievances of the villagers and instead imposing a plan to convert the area as a Sangai habitat.

Salam Joy said that the villagers are against to state government’s plan and reiterated that they would “cooperate and collaborate” on protecting the lake as a wetland.

Directorate of environment and climate change, deputy director T Brajakumar highlighted the difference between a wetland and a lake. He said wetlands will evolve through transitions. “It is told that there were 500 Lakes in Manipur. At present, there are only 13 to 19 lakes. Nature has given the people of Manipur with enormous natural resources. It is the people who do not know how to use resources. Now, climate change impact has reached the state and we see that the pattern of rainfall and winter season has changed. Therefore, any kind of species that were living in the state or region might migrate to suitable land”, he said.

The observation function was attended by environmentalist Rajesh Salam, Nongmaikhong Pradhan Ningthoujam Ayingbi Devi, ALLAFUM secretary Oinam Rajen and members of ALLAFUM.

Source: Imphal Freee Press