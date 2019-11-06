Villagers submit their Airgun to authorities as initiative for wild life conservation

NET Bureau

Great initiative has been taken for wildlife conservation by the villagers of Runne Village of East Siang district, by submitting of their Airgun to authorities

Runne small village with barely total household of 48 numbers had voluntarily submitted their Airgun to DFO, Pasighat in a small but impressive function today on 5th November at Runne Dere (community hall).

The programme was attended by Tashi Mize, DFO Pasighat , Okom Yosung, Secretary General Adi Baane Kebang and host of dignitaries.

Runne village the birth place of Dr. D. Ering has made a historic attempt by submitting 12 nos of Air gun or Air rifle to the authority. DFO Mije has been always motivating the stockholders in this field.

In his motivation speech, Mize appealed the villagers to Conserve biodiversity and start to preserve the mother earth.

He also asked all to shun wanton killing of wild animals and instead involve in ecotourism activities for sustainable income.

ABK secretary general Okom Yosung while thanking the Runne villageers for their yeoman service, asked the villagers to support the department in conservation activities.

enough that your village Talut Siram, general secretary ABK East Siang who is consistently working on preservation and conservation of Biodiversity also appealed the mammoth gathering to engage in agriculture and tourism activities instead of wasting time in hunting. He also highlighted on ill effect of hunting to the environment.

The programme was witnessed by Runne village secretary, all the Gam buras of Bosing Banggo (block) along with all the villagers

Source: Arunachal24