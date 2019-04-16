Violent storm damages houses in Mizoram-Assam border, Meghalaya

NET Bureau

More than 75 houses were damaged when a violent wind hit Mizoram on Monday morning, officials of state Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department said. However, no casualties were reported.

At least 41 houses were destroyed in Vairengte in the Northeastern part of Mizoram bordering Assam.

Of the 41 villages, 6 were completely destroyed by the wind, which occurred around 9 am on Monday.

Saipum village council president, R. Lalchamliana said at least 12 houses were destroyed in their village due to wind.

In another incident, more than 8 dwelling houses were destroyed by violent wind at Saiphai, a village adjacent to Saipum near Assam boundary, according to sources. Lalruaitlingi, village council treasurer of the village, said 3 houses needed to be restructured.

Sources also said that at least 12 houses were damaged at Phainuam village and 2 at Vaitin village on the Mizoram-Manipur border.

The C&RD blocks of Resubelpara and Bajengdoba in North Garo Hills (NGH) district were hit in an early Monday morning storm leading to many houses being damaged with some being completely blown away.

According to district officials, villages like Resubelpara, Jonglapara, Sualmari among others were hit in both blocks with officials now making an assessment of the damage done.

People hit by the storm are currently being sheltered in various locations on a temporary basis with the administration working to ensure food and accommodation to all that have been affected.

Source: Morung Express