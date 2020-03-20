Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 20 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

VIPs & senior officers not stopping for scans, police warn of SM action

VIPs & senior officers not stopping for scans, police warn of SM action
March 20
12:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The capital SP, quoting the police and medical teams, said that many VIPs/ senior government officers have not stopped their cars or convoys for voluntary screening by the medical teams that are currently stationed in various places in view of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“We have directed police teams at check gates to take photos of such VIPs and senior government officers who deliberately do not cooperate with the police or medical teams and escape scanning or screening. The photos will be uploaded on social media (SM),” SP Tumme Amo said and appealed to all to cooperate with the police and medical teams.
He further appealed to all to wash their hands before entering the police establishments, including police stations.

Meanwhile, 32,577 people have been screened at four entry points in the Capital region as on 19 March. The police say that “none have been found to be having unusually high body temperature and that thermo scanning will not determine the presence of the coronavirus.”

Source: The Arunachal Times

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.