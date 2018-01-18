Virat Kohli Named ICC, ODI Cricketer of the Year

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday swept the International Cricket Council (ICC) annual awards after being named the Cricketer of the Year and the ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Rising Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was adjudged the T20I Performer of the Year. Kohli scored six centuries in the 50-over format last year at an average of 76.84.

Kohli’s career average stands at 55.74 which is the highest ever by a batsman from a full member nation.

Chahal, meanwhile, hogged all the limelight with his incredible haul of 6/25 against England in Bengaluru to seal the series decider.

The Haryana lad has also emerged as a match-winner for the country in white-ball cricket.

-IANS