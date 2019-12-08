Virat Kohli thanks ‘big boss’ Viv Richards after Hyderabad masterclass

NET Bureau

Virat Kohli on Saturday took time to reply to two very special congratulatory messages that he received on social media for his superlative knock in the first T20I against West Indies.

After thanking Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Kohli responded to former Windies captain Viv Richards’s tweet as well. Richards was in awe of Kohli’s match-winning innings in the Hyderabad T20I and tweeted saying, “Amazing. Just amazing.”

“Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot,” was Kohli’s response to Richards.

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli also replied to Amitabh Bachchan, who was one of the first ones to congratulate the Indian captain for his innings and quoted a famous dialogue from his hit film, Amar Akbar Anthony.

“Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don’t tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies’ face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai),” Bachchan tweeted in Hindi.

Kohli replied on the tweet and thanked the veteran actor. “Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration,” Kohli replied.

India rode on Kohli’s career-best 94* to chase down mammoth 208 with an over to spare. Kohli’s 50-ball knock was laced with six boundaries and six sixes. He got excellent support from opener KL Rahul, who scored 62 off 40 balls.

During his 62-run knock, Rahul completed his 1,000 runs in the T20I and became the joint third-fastest to reach the milestone. Babar Azam is leading the table, who achieved the milestone in 26 innings, followed by Virat Kohli in 27 innings. Rahul sits in the third position with Aaron Finch, who completed his 1,000 runs in 29 innings.

Kohli’s innings helped him get past India vice-captain Rohit, who scored 8 off 10 balls in the run chase. Before this match, Rohit and Kohli were tied with 22 T20I match fifties in the chart.

The Indian team would be hoping for a similar performance from Kohli on Sunday when they host the Windies in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. A win will also see India seal the series with a game to spare.

Source: India Today