Vital bridge removes connectivity bottleneck in Siang belt

NET Bureau

The communication bottleneck in Upper Siang district has been removed with the completion of the strategic Rabung Bridge at Migging-Tuting road for smooth movement of heavy vehicles to forward sectors along the Indo-Sino border.

Constructed by the 1448 Bridge Construction Company (BCC) of 761 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) of Project Brahmank under Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the bridge is strategically very important for Indian Army and ITBP as the Migging-Tuting road is the only line of communication to border areas and posts at Gelling and Bishing, ahead of Tuting.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang inaugurated the bridge on Thursday in presence of Project Brahmank Chief Engineer R K Dhiman, an official communiqué informed here on Friday.

The bridge has been constructed with pre-stressed concrete super structure and reinforced cement concrete foundations with 70 tonnes load capacity.

Libang appreciated the Project Brahmank personnel for their yeoman services towards development of infrastructure in the state, especially in far flung and remote areas of Siang valley region.

Project Brahmank Chief Engineer informed that works on double lane work by BRO between Nigging to Tuting has been progressing with high speed and quality. He added that process is on to finalise the proposal of double lane for balance stretches of the road from Migging to Nigging and work on this stretch would commence soon.

Dhiman further added that the BRO would complete another six bridges in Siang and Siyom Valley region shortly which would enhance traffic movement.

He added that four projects of BRO are engaged in development of road infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.

Source: Arunachal Observer