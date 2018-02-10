Vodafone Deploys 4,000 Data Sites Across Bengal and Sikkim

India’s second largest telecom operator, Vodafone India, said that it has installed over 4,000 data sites across Bengal and Sikkim to cover 19,000 towns since 2017. The telco, which has over 21 million customers across the circle, has rolled out 11 sites per day.

“Our network expansion drive has accordingly kept pace to fulfill this growing demand of our millions of customers across these states. Using the latest technologies, we have created additional capacity and built a smart, robust and resilient Data Strong Network,” said Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head – Kolkata and Bengal circles, Vodafone India.

Vodafone has also partnered with handset makers Samsung, Micromax, Nokia, Lava, iTel, and Intex and bundled the devices with significant data plans and cashback offers.

Commenting on this, Sachdev added,” We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM 4G data strong network by partnering with handset manufacturers and offering cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratize data and make 4G more accessible.”

Along with Netflix and e-magazine Magzter, the telco has also joined hands with OTT content providers like Eros Now, Ditto TV, Hooq, Hungama play, AltBalaji, Yupp TV, Sun Network, Discovery for content platform Vodafone Play, to provide access to original content for consumption over mobile within the budget.

Recently, Vodafone revised its RED Basic plan which earlier offered 10 GB data to now offer20 GB data. Similarly, the company’s RED Regular plan costing Rs 499 which earlier offered 20 GB data will give 30 GB data now, and Rs 999 plan will offer 60 GB data instead of 50 GB.

The telco’s RED Medium plan of Rs 699 will offer 5 GB additional data where earlier it was offering 35 GB, will now offer 40 GB.

Gadgets Now