Vote for me or I will curse you,’ warns BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj

NET Bureau

Bharatiya Janta Party leader Sakshi Maharaj warned voters that they would be cursed by him, if they did not vote in his favour.

Maharaj said, “I am a sanyasi (monk), if you make me win, I will win; otherwise will do bhajan and kirtan in temple; but today I am here to seek your votes. I am here to beg at your door, if you refuse a sanyasi, I would take away the happiness of your family and will curse you.”

The party is yet to respond to Sakshi Maharaj’s statement.

He is currently an MP from Unnao and has made several controversial statements in the past as well. Maharaj has now resorted to a unique yet shocking way of seeking votes.

Unnao will go to polls, where Maharaj is seeking another term, during the fourth phase of the elections on April 29.

Source: The Asian Age