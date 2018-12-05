Voting in First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Assam Ends Peacefully

NET Bureau

Voting in first phase of the panchayat elections held in 16 districts of Assam on Wednesday ended peacefully.

Barring a few minor incidents, the elections were by and large peaceful although anomalies relating to ballot papers have been reported from across the State.

Around 75% of the electorate is reported to have exercised their franchise till reports last came in although an official confirmation from the State Election Commission is awaited. The turnout is expected to increase further.

Adequate security arrangements were put in place for the vote with no major incidents of violence reported from any part of the State.

Voting began at 7 in the morning and officially ended at 3 pm. However, election officials allowed people who were standing in queue even after the official end of the polling process to exercise their franchise.

The second and final phase of elections will be held on Dec 9 (Sunday) while counting of votes will take place on December 12.

SOURCE: News Live

Image Credit: