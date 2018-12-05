Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 05 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Voting in First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Assam Ends Peacefully

Voting in First Phase of Panchayat Elections in Assam Ends Peacefully
December 05
17:37 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Voting in first phase of the panchayat elections held in 16 districts of Assam on Wednesday ended peacefully.

Barring a few minor incidents, the elections were by and large peaceful although anomalies relating to ballot papers have been reported from across the State.

Around 75% of the electorate is reported to have exercised their franchise till reports last came in although an official confirmation from the State Election Commission is awaited. The turnout is expected to increase further.

Adequate security arrangements were put in place for the vote with no major incidents of violence reported from any part of the State.

Voting began at 7 in the morning and officially ended at 3 pm. However, election officials allowed people who were standing in queue even after the official end of the polling process to exercise their franchise.

The second and final phase of elections will be held on Dec 9 (Sunday) while counting of votes will take place on December 12.

SOURCE: News Live

Image Credit:

Tags
assamPanchayat Elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.