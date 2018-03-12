Voting Underway for Charilam Assembly Seat in Tripura

Voting began in Tripura‘s Charilam Assembly constituency on Monday. The polling was postponed following the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma on February 18.

Alleging massive terror reign in the tribal region by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the CPI(M) withdrew its candidate Palash Debbarma and also alleged post-poll violence by the ruling party and the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT). The BJP-IPFT alliance secured 43 seats and overthrew the Left Front from power in the state. The CPI(M) won 16 seats in Tripura Assembly Election 2018.

The BJP candidate for Charilam is the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Jishnu Deb Barma, who is up against Congress’s Arjun Debbarma, Uma Shankar Debbarma of the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), and Jyoti Lal Debbarma, an Independent candidate.

The CPI(M) had earlier approached the Election Commission (EC) to delay the poll till normalcy returned to the hill state as nearly 19 party supporters were reportedly injured in the violence in Charilam. The party had also alleged that more than 58 houses of party supporters and workers were scoured and pillaged.

Almost 35,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the poll bound constituency. The counting of votes will take place on March 15.

