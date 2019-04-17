VYK-NYP Training on ‘Women Safety and Security’ Begins

NET Bureau

A two-day training on ‘women safety and security, sponsored by Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (VYK) and organized by National Youth Project (NYP) begun at DNGC, Itanagar on yesterday.

DGP SB K Singh, speaking as chief guest citing his 27-year serving experience in the state since 1992 said that the topic is most impact aspect of development in Arunachal Pradesh, whose traditional and cultural life style has been changing fast to modern style.

He was addressing over 100 participants, mostly young girls of Dera Natung Govt College, Oju Welfare Association and self-help group members.

Pointing out that “empowering women means empowering a community”, he said that though efforts are on to achieve the goal, but lack of knowledge about the neighbours is a cause for crimes. Moreover, lapses in judiciary system inordinately delay grant of justice, he said citing example of infamous Nirbhaya rape-murder case, whose charge sheet was submitted by him within 15 days, but justice was delayed beyond expectation.

Explaining about digital space and physical space, he cautioned the young girls never to accept digital friendship with knowing physically, which poses serious danger to safety and security. Same is the case for applying for job or attending interview without due verification. He advised how to develop mail pass word, particularly using local word, to prevent hacking.

Informing that 1,10,000 cases pending in various police stations across the state, he regretted over 20% rise in crimes against women in the stare during 2014 to 2018, for which lady police officers are being used as investigating officers besides training for NGO representatives.

To ensure security of people, he pointed out his initiative of developing Arunachal Surakshya, a mobile App, to ensure security for every Arunachalee. The police department also offers self defence training and plans to conduct awareness programme in all educational institutions, he said.

The topic is a burning issue, said DNGC principal Dr N T Rikam, as guest of honour, and suggested to cover physical security and empowerment aspects for the benefits of participants. Regretting over eve teasing and rape cases reported from time to time, he said such training will be very helpful to the participants.

He exhorted them to be careful about their food habits and maintain good health while their empowerment, particularly political power, would help them to become self dependant to contribute to the society. He advised all to change their attitude with changing time not to remain dependant.

Law deputy secretary Dani Belo, as special guest, expressed deep regret over state’s prevailing situation of particularly of women, due to polygamy, lack of their equal participation in policy decisions and denial of constitutional rights. The state legal service authority set up in 1998 was made effective by present chairman Budi Habung and himself since November 2013 as a platform to extend legal services to the poor and needy, he added.

VYK, a Govt of India NGO, is a facilitator for skill development across India on various issues, said its programme officer Rajeev Nirmal. The VKY intends to skill as many Indians as possible, He enlisted activities taken up to empower women.

They NYP activities centre around skilling youth and solving various social evils, said its president H P Biswas, adding the event is third one sponsored by the VYK to benefit state youths. He specifically spoke on gender equality based on five sustainable development goals.

Skill training is another important activity of the NYP, said its vice president Pradeep Kumar, adding though India would be youngest nation by 2020 but its people need skill training as only 4.9% Indians are skilled. He concluded by singing his composed ‘Arunachal ki santan’ to reflect unity of Arunachal despite being a multi-ethnic state and the need for protection of women being a women centric society.

Terming the event very important, DNGC assistant Prof Tombom Riba said that personal safety of women, particularly young girls poses serious challenges.

In technical session, Itanagar SDPO DySP Degio Gumja highlighted the rising cases of crimes against women, the causes and steps how to prevent them. The parents have the first responsibility to know changes in behaviour of their young daughters on being victim of sexual crimes.

Lack of awareness is the main cause of such crimes, he said and exhorted the participants to know the legal protections provided to all women and girls. He gave a demonstration of Arunachal Surakshya mobile App and gave important telephone Nos to seek help, like 9774514616 of Itanagar woman police station.

Women helpline (WHL) and one-stop center were initiatives of the Centre with allocation of Rs 10 crore Nirmaya fund in 2013 to take pragmatic steps to ensure protection of women, said WHL floor supervisor Dogin Yami.

This WHL, run by Oju Welfare Association, received over 7,000 calls since it was set up on 01.04.15. There were 435 cases – 105 domestic violence, 378 cases solved and 157 in process. Reachable through 181 toll free number, the WHL facilitate treatment for protection and links to one-stop centre for psychological and physical welfare of the victims rescued with the help of police, she said, adding awareness campaign have been conducted in various parts of the state.

She cited the most success story of WHL when a hapless Sikkim woman had sought help. But she was traced in Gujarat near Pakistan border. These are clear cases of human trafficking, she said responding to a question.

