Thu, 30 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Wahge new state BJP president

Wahge new state BJP president
January 30
02:40 2020
NET Bureau

Newly appointed state BJP president Biyuram Wahge took over charge on being handed by sitting incumbent-cum-Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union MoS (Sports & Youth Affair I/C) Kiren Rijiju in party office in Itanagar on Wednesday.

Khandu congratulated Wahge and lauded the dedication of party workers who worked hard to make the presence of BJP all over the state besides appreciating Gao-led team to keep the he party alive, even during its unpopular times. He hoped party’s full support for successful implementation of all state and central flagships programme. He urged the party members to inculcate service attitude as the GoAP needs to be closer to people which could be possible with dedicated service of party members.

Taking firm stand of no tolerance to corruption, Khandu discouraged party members not to involve or abet any forms of corruption. He said the GoAP shall be harsh when it comes to its own party workers found involved in corruption. The party workers should set example firs byt themselves to eliminate corruption.

Every party minister and MLAs must be accountable, present a review of their work accomplished over a period of time.

Source: The Arunachal Observer

