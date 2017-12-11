Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 11 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Waiting for Answers on Corruption Allegations from ‘Maun Sahab’: Rahul

Waiting for Answers on Corruption Allegations from ‘Maun Sahab’: Rahul
December 11
14:03 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Maun sahab” or one who keeps mum, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed him for not appointing a Lokpal and maintaining silence over charges of corruption against the government, including on BJP President Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah.

In his 13th question, as part of a series of posers to the BJP government at the Centre and Gujarat, Gandhi said “They promised to provide an accountable government. Then why have they sidelined the Lokpal? GSPC, electricity-metro scam, there is silence on the Shah-Zada (Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah) and eagerness to fill the pockets of friends.

“The list is long and we are eagerly waiting for answers from the ‘Maun saheb’. For whose ‘acche din’ (good days) did you form the government?.”

Polling for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections was held on December 9, the second phase is on December 14. Gandhi has earlier put posers on unemployment among youth, women safety, education, health, tribal issues, “undue benefit” to electricity companies, state debt and the Prime Minister’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

-IANS

Tags
Rahul Gandhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.