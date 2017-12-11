Waiting for Answers on Corruption Allegations from ‘Maun Sahab’: Rahul

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Maun sahab” or one who keeps mum, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed him for not appointing a Lokpal and maintaining silence over charges of corruption against the government, including on BJP President Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah.

In his 13th question, as part of a series of posers to the BJP government at the Centre and Gujarat, Gandhi said “They promised to provide an accountable government. Then why have they sidelined the Lokpal? GSPC, electricity-metro scam, there is silence on the Shah-Zada (Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah) and eagerness to fill the pockets of friends.

“The list is long and we are eagerly waiting for answers from the ‘Maun saheb’. For whose ‘acche din’ (good days) did you form the government?.”

Polling for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections was held on December 9, the second phase is on December 14. Gandhi has earlier put posers on unemployment among youth, women safety, education, health, tribal issues, “undue benefit” to electricity companies, state debt and the Prime Minister’s flagship ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

-IANS