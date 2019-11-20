Waiting for Centre’s positive response: Conrad Sangma

NET Bureau

A day after protests were held in the North Eastern States against the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday said discussions are taking place to address concerns of the people about the legislation.

He said the State Government is looking for a “positive response” from the Centre to address the issues raised by the people.

“Right now, there is a lot of discussions and consultations taking place. We have been asked about the issues and how these can be addressed,” Conrad told sources.

Sangma had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the Centre to withhold the CAB in its current form.

“We are looking for a positive response (from the Centre). Let us see if our concerns and issues are addressed in time,” the Chief Minister added.

Last year, the State Government had passed a resolution to oppose the CAB in its current form, he said, adding there is “no need for another resolution against the CAB”.

The Bill is proposed to be introduced in the current Winter Session of Parliament, which began on Monday. The Khasi Students Union, an influential students’ body in the State, held a sit-in near the Third Secretariat here on Monday, protesting against the contentious Bill which, it said, would have a negative impact on the people of the entire region.

A group of anti-CAB protesters launched a stay-off-the-road protest from 7 pm on Monday till 6 am on Tuesday.

The North East Students Organisation (NESO), an umbrella organisation of students’ unions, had also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shah against the CAB through the Governors of the North Eastern States.

