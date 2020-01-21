Walkathon held at Haflong to create awareness on health and hygiene

NET Bureau

With the theme of “Walk for Health, Walk for Hygiene”, a Mega Walkathon was jointly organised by the Shangshai Foundation (SF) and the Rotary Club of Haflong Hills (RCHH) on 19th January 2020 in Haflong. The Walkathon is the brainchild of Kulendra Daulagupu, a 50 year old fitness enthusiast, film-maker and politician all rolled into one. A total of 32 participants took part in the event covering a distance of little over 40 KM from Haflong to Maibang.

The Walkathon was flagged-off by Mr Daulagupu himself at 5.50 AM from the Council Rotary Point, Haflong, and took the route of Haflong-Jatinga, Jatinga-Mahur, Mahur-Maibangalong the NH – 27 (East-West Corridor), traversing through the lone road tunnel of Assam measuring 1300 metres and finally reached the Circuit House, Maibangin in the afternoon.

Among the participants Bohil Daulagupu, Raja Paul and Sontosh Karmakar reached the destination within 8 hours; Raymond Dungdung and Lenminsung Singson took a little over 8 hours, however the remaining participants took about 9 hours.

Along the way, handbills with graphical details of health benefits of daily walking and proper ways of hand washing were distributed to the passers-by and curious onlookers with an aim to creating awareness on health and hygiene.

It is noteworthy that Mr Daulagupu himself was an enthusiastic participant in this Walkathon and in fact, many young participants fell behind him during this first ever walkathon event in the Dima Hasao district of Assam. The event was supported by Dima Hasao Tourism, Sports & Youth Welfare, Forest, DRDA, Health & Family Welfare Departments under the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao, Assam.

