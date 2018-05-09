Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 09 May 2018

Northeast Today

Walmart Buys 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion

Walmart Buys 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion
May 09
17:53 2018
US retailer Walmart Inc on Tuesday acquired 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about USD 16 billion in its biggest acquisition till date.

The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion. Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart will acquire about 77 per cent stake in Flipkart, Walmart said in a statement.

Sachin Bansal, who had co-founded Flipkart with Binny Bansal in 2007, would exit the company after the deal.

Sachin and Binny, who are not related and formerly worked for Amazon.com Inc, like their US rival began by selling books when they founded Flipkart.

