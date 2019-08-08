“Want It By August 31″: Supreme Court Firm On Citizens Register Deadline

NET Bureau

The Supreme Court today reiterated that Assam authorities must publish the final version of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which aims to identify illegal immigrants, on August 31.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the exercise must be completed regardless of objections from various sections. “There will be no end to criticism of our judgment every morning. Our orders, actions, and judgments are debated every time. We refuse to go into (that)… Let them do what they want, but we want the NRC out by August 31,” he added.

The top court also asked the NRC coordinator to submit a note on contentious issues, so orders in that regard can be passed on Tuesday.

Members of civil society groups as well as the opposition Congress have written to Chief Justice Gogoi, bringing to his notice the “panicky situation” created by “suspicious and mischievous” re-verification notices served by NRC authorities.

Source: The Indian Express