Want to Expand Eco-Tourism in Arunachal: PD Sona

Responsible travellers who can contribute towards expansion of eco-tourism are welcome to the state, says Arunachal Pradesh Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism P.D. Sona. The Tourism Ministry of the state has partnered with digital platform Arré Outdoors, which has come up with an eight-part series called “The Real High”.

The show, starting June 10, involves youth icon Rannvijay Singh taking six city dwellers on a journey to the forests of Arunachal Pradesh, to experience life without beds, baths and iPhones.

Talking about the initiative, Sona told IANS here: “I represent a beautiful place called Arunachal Pradesh that has a lot to offer to the travel enthusiast. Our state is not only rich with its natural beauty, but also has a diverse culture within the community. So, I want to welcome all the responsible tourist as we intend to expand our eco-tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Asked about the emphasis on “responsible tourism”, he explained: “You see, when a lot of tourists are gathering, a place might get polluted with garbage, plastic bags etc, which might spoil our mother nature and we certainly do not want that to happen. That is why we want to invite people who have that concern and love for nature.”

“We want people to come to our state and enjoy a great experience and learn what nature has to offer to mankind. I can assure them a surreal experience.”

Asked why is the state tourism not growing enough despite the fact that the hills and the wildlife of Arunachal Pradesh have always mesmerized the visitors, Sona said: “I think there are two important factors involved in that. When it comes to the northeast, mainstream media always talks about its political issues, terrorism, how conflict zone is affected, etc.”

“But we have to understand the northeast has seven states, and all of them are not affected by political turmoil. My state is peaceful, we have a normal life, and we are a happy people.”

He also said road connectivity is an issue. “But that is work in progress. We have highways connectivity and air connectivity too.”

