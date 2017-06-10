Want to Explore Virgin Peaks of Arunachal: Anshu

“Arunachal has thousands of virgin peaks, which I want to explore,” said champion mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa, who recently created a world record by scaling the Mount Everest twice in five days.

She was interacting with the media in Guwahati on Saturday.

“Mountaineering has several benefits. It is a vast subject. Arunachal has thousands of virgin peaks, Himalayas which are still not explored,” she said.

Anshu believes that by promoting these unexplored peaks, she can generate employment in the rural areas of her native state.

In October 2016, Anshu and her fellow mountaineers have scaled two technical peaks in Arunachal Himalayas – Mt Gorichen East on October 18 and an unnamed virgin Peak on October 21.

“After reaching the peak I witnessed there are a number of peaks that are yet to be scaled,” she added.

Anshu also plans to climb Kangto, the highest peak in Arunachal Pradesh. Kangto is 6,942metres (23,103 feet) tall.

It may be mentioned here that, Anshu will soon form and lead a women Everest expedition team to the Mount Everest.