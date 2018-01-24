Wanted NSCN-KN ‘Officer’, Two Cadres Held in Nagaland

A self-styled Brigadier of NSCN (Kitovi-Neopak), wanted in a case of acquiring weapons and ammunition belonging to the Nagaland Police and using these to wage war against the government, along with two of its cadres was apprehended near Kohima in Nagaland, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on Tuesday following a tip-off by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Calling it a “major blow to Naga insurgents”, the statement said acting on NIA information on the movement of senior National Socialist Council of Nagaland cadre from Dimapur to Zunheboto, a joint team of Assam Rifles and NIA set up mobile checkposts in Kohima district of Nagaland on Tuesday morning.

The self-styled NSCN-KN Brigadier was apprehended from a Tata Fortuner SuV along with two cadres at Zubza near Kohima. They were identified as Aheto H.

Chophy of Yehemi village in Zunheboto and cadres Witti Marak and Mughahoto Sumi. Chophy is one of the accused in a NIA case pertaining to criminal conspiracy for misappropriation of government arms and ammunition belonging to Zunehboto district force.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him by a Special NIA Judge on May 14, 2014, and subsequently on July 8, 2014. One Type-56 rifle, two pistols, 176 rounds of ammunition, over Rs 1.32 lakh in Indian currency and incriminating documents were seized.

