Warm Clothes Distributed

NET Bureau

In an initiative with a noble gesture to connect with people under his home constituency, 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency today, Mebo Member of Legislative Assembly cum Advisor to Chief Minister, Lombo Tayeng distributed warm clothes to 210 families at Mer village which was lauded by people of the village.

Tayeng accompanied by Tamiyo Tatak, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Executive Engineer, WRD Pasighat, CO Namsing Kabang Apum and Aku Borang President BJP Mebo Mandal with others reached out to the villagers of Mer village bordering Assam where a total of 210 families were distributed Blankets (Warm clothes for this winter). While receiving the token warm clothes, the villagers expressed their thankfulness to Tayeng and appealed for more attention toward the village from MLA’s side. Later, Tayeng also attended an interactive meeting with Mer Students Union (intellectuals) today.

Meanwhile in a similar such noble initiative, Tayeng, while continuing to honour and regards the 75 years plus aged groups and differently abled persons of his Assembly Constituency organized a program at his residence at Motum village on Thursday for the second time.

Lombo Tayeng hosted a splendid party by inviting all the 75 years and above aged persons along with the differently abled persons of various villages of Mebo Sub-Division, East Siang District Arunachal Pradesh at his residence at Motum village where more than 600 persons were distributed Blankets for this winter, Tea, Sugar, Mithun meat along with cash amount as a token of love.

The honouring programme was attended by Supt. of Police, Pasighat, Prashant Gautam, retired Director Elementary Education, Bodong Yirang, Dunggoli Libang District Prabhari East Siang District BJP, Kabang Apum CO Namsing/Mebo, Aku Borang President BJP Mebo Mandal, MT Moyong CDPO and officers from Mebo and all leaders.