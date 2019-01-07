WASE Helps Police Arresting Opium Peddler

NET Bureau

The efforts of Women Against Social Evils (WASE) which has been fighting tooth & nail against the drug and IMFL menace in the Pasighat are now yielding some positive results as 10 days dry day declared by District Administration on the appealed of WASE and other organizations has resulted to zero accidental deaths during the 10 days dry day from last week of 2018 and first week of 2019.

“As the 10 days of dry day in the oldest town of Pasighat comes to an end, the team of WASE extends its new year greetings with a news that this year the town witnessed zero accidental cases in comparison to the earlier years where several cases of accidental deaths and other injuries were used to be reported due to drunk drive (driving under the influence of IMFL, other wines, and drugs)”, said WASE President, Omem Ering.

The team of WASE relentlessly and selflessly was on its war against drugs and illegal alcohol business fighting the winter chills and without bothering the hateful slangs and threatening words by some illegal sellers of IMFL etc. WASE extends its appreciation to the district administration, police personals and the local wine shop business owners for their cooperation in making the 10 days dry period a success.

Nevertheless, there were some offenders who refused to cooperate the dry period and 30 local vendors were caught selling alcohols by the team. As per WASE sources, a total of 7300 bottles of IMFL were seized from various unauthorized shops/pan gumtis etc.

Meanwhile as reported by WASE President, Omem Ering, in a separate incident, one Shri Tome Tayeng of Jarku village, Pasighat has been arrested by police for selling opium. On information of WASE police raided the house of Tome Tayeng and seized opium items and a case has been registered against him vide Pasighat PS Case No. 02/19 U/S 17(A) NDPS Act.