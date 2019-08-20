WASE tipped off leads to arrest of opium peddlers, 237 Grms opium seized

Maksam Tayeng

Acting on the inputs received from their secret agents and sources, the Women Against Social Evils (WASE) informed police department for a time about raid and action against two suspected opium peddlers on Sunday which finally led to arrest of the two peddlers along with total of 237 Grms of opium seized from their possession.

“We received confirmed inputs from our sources and accordingly we informed the police and in our combined raid two suspected drug peddlers were caught red-handed with opium”, informed WASE General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong. An FIR has been lodged against the peddlers by WASE and the peddlers, namely Opang Taying and Otit Tangu have been arrested along with their opium items with opium smoking pipes. Police have registered a case against the duo vide Pasighat PS Case No. 159/19 U/S 17 (A)/17 (B) NDPS Act.

WASE sources informed that the opium was supplied from Laimekuri under Dhemaji district, Assam. Raising serious concern about the growing menace of drug addictions and its peddling in the region, WASE has appealed state government led by Chief Minister, Pema Khandu to initiate preventive measures with his Assam counterpart to tackle the menace which is rampantly prevailing in Assam-Arunachal boundary areas.

Recently two youths from neighboring Kemi village near Oyan village under Ruksin Sub-Division were arrested by Sille-Oyan PS, but the peddlers were given bail easily which was also protested by likeminded people of Oyan village led by Oyan village Gaon Burih. “We need everyone’s supports and cooperation including proper back up and actions from police and administration so as to zero upon each and every drug addicts and peddlers and also to crack the bone of the major peddlers active in Assam-Arunachal areas”, added WASE Gen. Secy. Joya Tasung Moyong.