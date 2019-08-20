Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 20 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

WASE tipped off leads to arrest of opium peddlers, 237 Grms opium seized

WASE tipped off leads to arrest of opium peddlers, 237 Grms opium seized
August 20
16:26 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Maksam Tayeng 

Acting on the inputs received from their secret agents and sources, the Women Against Social Evils (WASE) informed police department for a time about raid and action against two suspected opium peddlers on Sunday which finally led to arrest of the two peddlers along with total of 237 Grms of opium seized from their possession.

“We received confirmed inputs from our sources and accordingly we informed the police and in our combined raid two suspected drug peddlers were caught red-handed with opium”, informed WASE General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong. An FIR has been lodged against the peddlers by WASE and the peddlers, namely Opang Taying and Otit Tangu have been arrested along with their opium items with opium smoking pipes. Police have registered a case against the duo vide Pasighat PS Case No. 159/19 U/S 17 (A)/17 (B) NDPS Act.

WASE sources informed that the opium was supplied from Laimekuri under Dhemaji district, Assam. Raising serious concern about the growing menace of drug addictions and its peddling in the region, WASE has appealed state government led by Chief Minister, Pema Khandu to initiate preventive measures with his Assam counterpart to tackle the menace which is rampantly prevailing in Assam-Arunachal boundary areas.

Recently two youths from neighboring Kemi village near Oyan village under Ruksin Sub-Division were arrested by Sille-Oyan PS, but the peddlers were given bail easily which was also protested by likeminded people of Oyan village led by Oyan village Gaon Burih. “We need everyone’s supports and cooperation including proper back up and actions from police and administration so as to zero upon each and every drug addicts and peddlers and also to crack the bone of the major peddlers active in Assam-Arunachal areas”, added WASE Gen. Secy. Joya Tasung Moyong.

 

 

Tags
opiumWomen Against Social Evils
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.