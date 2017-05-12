Water Sources in 23 Districts of Assam Contaminated with Arsenic and Fluoride

Water sources in 23 districts of Assam, including the state capital have been contaminated with arsenic and fluoride, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Nurul Huda during Question Hour, Public Health Engineering Minister Rihon Daimary said so far 23 districts, including Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Kamrup and, have been detected with presence of arsenic and fluoride chemicals in water sources.

“So far, we have tested 3,25,079 water sources across the state. Out of that, 10,301 have arsenic, while 1,298 have presence of fluoride,” Daimary said in the House. These tested water sources comprise only 59.14 per cent of the total water sources of the state, he added.

The state government has initiated a number of schemes to provide arsenic and fluoride free water to the public across Assam, Daimary said.

