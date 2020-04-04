Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 04 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

‘Way of life': BJP’s Meghalaya chief urges CM to allow opening wine shops

‘Way of life': BJP’s Meghalaya chief urges CM to allow opening wine shops
April 04
02:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BJP’s Meghalaya unit chief Ernest Mawrie wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday, seeking permission to open wine shops as alcohol consumption is a “way of life” in the state.

Mawrie, who is also the secretary of the Khasi Hills Wine Dealers and Welfare Association, said wine shop owners are facing immense public pressure to operate their outlets and are receiving several calls.

The sudden closure of wine shops since March 25 has created an immense public demand for their quota of alcohol, Mawrie said.

“The fact that for majority of the people of Meghalaya consumption of alcohol in moderation has always been a way of life,” he added.

Mawrie urged the chief minister to allow the opening of wine shops on allocated days with other essential commodities and said social distancing and public hygiene guidelines will be followed.

The state government on Thursday night rescinded permission for home delivery of alcohol following a complaint made by the Indian Medical Association.

Source: Business Standard

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.