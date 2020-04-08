Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 08 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Way Rohit interacts with players, you can tell he’s a leader: Uthappa

Way Rohit interacts with players, you can tell he’s a leader: Uthappa
April 08
16:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Though he picked Gautam Gambhir as the best captain he has played under in IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa also acknowledged visible leadership qualities in Rohit Sharma.

When asked to name the best captain he has played under in IPL, Uthappa picked Gautam Gambhir. He said, “Gauti, for me, stood out. Even though he doesn’t speak much, he communicates just what is enough, and you know that you’re in a good place. Good leaders make you feel secure, then they let you be, and you see that in their results as a captain.”

Acknowledging visible leadership qualities in Rohit on a show on ESPNcricinfo, Uthappa said, “With the way he interacts with his players, you can tell that he is a leader.”

Uthappa has featured in eight ODIs and four T20 matches since October 2011. Although he prefers coming up the order, Uthappa has also been preparing for the role of a finisher and has already started his training at home.

Source: Times Of India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.