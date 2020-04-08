Way Rohit interacts with players, you can tell he’s a leader: Uthappa

Though he picked Gautam Gambhir as the best captain he has played under in IPL, Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa also acknowledged visible leadership qualities in Rohit Sharma.

When asked to name the best captain he has played under in IPL, Uthappa picked Gautam Gambhir. He said, “Gauti, for me, stood out. Even though he doesn’t speak much, he communicates just what is enough, and you know that you’re in a good place. Good leaders make you feel secure, then they let you be, and you see that in their results as a captain.”

Acknowledging visible leadership qualities in Rohit on a show on ESPNcricinfo, Uthappa said, “With the way he interacts with his players, you can tell that he is a leader.”

Uthappa has featured in eight ODIs and four T20 matches since October 2011. Although he prefers coming up the order, Uthappa has also been preparing for the role of a finisher and has already started his training at home.

Source: Times Of India