Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Ways To Change Name in Railway e-ticket

Ways To Change Name in Railway e-ticket
October 10
17:40 2018
NET Bureau

Do you have a rail e-ticket and are looking to change passenger name? As per Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Operation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways, passengers can now avail this facility 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.

As per Railway rules, for getting these facilities, customers have to approach the nearest Reservation Office with ‘Electronic Reservation Slip’ print out and photo identity proof of one of the passenger travelling in the ticket at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.

The reservation offices can change Boarding Station and Passenger Name against a request from the passenger as per railway rules applicable to other face to face counter booked tickets. The following criteria has to be met:

1. Passenger has to makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train to the nearest Railway Reservation office. It can be transferred to another member of his family, meaning, father, mother, brother, sister, son, daughter, husband and wife. He should bring the ‘Electronic Reservation Slip’ print out alongwith photo identity card proof and a proof for blood relation desired to be changed.

2. In cases where the passenger is a government servant proceeding on duty and appropriate authority makes a request in writing 24 hours before the scheduled departure of train.

Such request will be granted once only, the Railway rules say

