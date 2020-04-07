Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 07 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

WB governor appeals to CM, ministers, MLAs to take a pay cut to fight COVID-19

WB governor appeals to CM, ministers, MLAs to take a pay cut to fight COVID-19
April 07
15:29 2020
Following the Centre”s decision to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state ministers and MLAs to take a similar approach for a year to aid the government”s efforts to tide over the crisis.

The President, Vice President, governors of states have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility.

“The PM, MPs, Union Ministers @narendramodi take 30pc pay cut for a year to Covid-19 efforts. President, VP and Governors also take 30pc pay cut for a year. APPEAL MLAs and Ministers in WEST BENGAL @MamataOfficial to take 30pc pay cut for a year to boost govts Covid-19 efforts,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Union cabinet had on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of MPs by 30 per cent for one year and the amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India.

The Cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD (Member of Parliament local Area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, and the funds will be used for managing health services and the adverse impact of COVID- 19 pandemic in the country.

Source: Outlook India
Photo: PTI

