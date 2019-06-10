WCCB, forest and police officials arrests 3 smugglers of Royal Bengal Tiger parts

Maksam Tayeng

In yet another incident of serious wildlife smuggling in the region, three persons have been arrested yesterday in connection with selling/trading of body parts of fully grown Royal Bengal Tiger by joint operation team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of India, Guwahati team, Assam and Arunachal State Forest Department and Jonai Police under Dhemaji district, Assam.

As per sources from WCCB, a trap was laid to arrest the wildlife smugglers and they posed themselves as buyers of the Tiger parts. After a fixed dealing of selling the Tiger parts with an amount of rupees forty lakhs, the smugglers camped at here Pasighat were brought down to Ruksin gate (Assam-Arunachal boundary) where they were finally arrested by the joint operation team of WCCB, the forest department of Assam and Arunachal along with Jonai Police.

The arrested smugglers are identified as Tajing Jomyang, 52 years from Kerang Village under Kaying PS in Siang District, Jobang Paro, 51 years from Ruksin, East Siang District and Tayi Jisi, 47 years from Nari Lupo under Nari PS, Lower Siang District. As per Rituraj Doley, SDPO Jonai, Tayi Jisi is a cashier under RWD Department, Pasighat in whose car the dried parts of hunted Royal Bengal Tiger was transported to Ruksin-Jonai in packed cartoons like a normal marketed items to evade easy attention of police. Jonai PS Officer-in-Charge, Ghana Kanta Borah informed that, case is being investigated and the case will be registered by the forest department under Wildlife Protection Act etc.

Meanwhile, WCCB officials closely materializing the arrest informed that, wildlife crimes in Arunachal Pradesh is growing manyfold and is a serious threat to the existence of many are wild animals including Royal Bengal Tiger which is getting rapidly declining due to poaching. The officials said that, the Pasighat and its region is turning into a wildlife offense town and so the WCCB are keeping tap on wildlife killings across Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in Roing, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Pasighat etc.

While speaking on the urgent need to regulate and taking serious action against the wildlife crime in Arunachal Pradesh, Tana Tapi, DFO Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve under East Kameng District in Arunachal Pradesh said that, many such illegal wildlife smuggling and trading reports have been reported in this middle central Aruanchal parts and he appealed every like minded CBOs, individuals and societies to come forward in stopping such wildlife destruction in the state. DFO D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga also witnessed the arrest and extended supports in the arrest of Tiger parts smugglers.

The arrested wildlife smugglers have said that, they received the Tiger from Tuting under Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh which was reportedly said of killed by trapping. But forest, WCCB and police officials are investigating the case.