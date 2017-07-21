Fri, 21 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

We Don’t Support Gau Rakshak Violence: Centre Tells SC

We Don’t Support Gau Rakshak Violence: Centre Tells SC
July 21
14:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it does not support the violence unleashed by vigilante groups in the name of cow protection.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar told a bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar: “We don’t support the violence in the name of Gau Raksha.”

But the central government sought to wash off its hands in the matter and shifted the burden on the states, telling the court that law and order was a state subject.

A number of states have been made respondents in the matter but have not filed their response. So the court adjourned the matter, giving them four weeks to do so.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Pune-based activist Tehseen S. Poonawala seeking action against self-appointed Gau Rakshaks resorting to violence and killing people in the name of cow protection.

-IANS

Tags
Gau RakshaGau RakshakGau Rakshak Violence
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.