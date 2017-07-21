We Don’t Support Gau Rakshak Violence: Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that it does not support the violence unleashed by vigilante groups in the name of cow protection.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar told a bench of Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar: “We don’t support the violence in the name of Gau Raksha.”

But the central government sought to wash off its hands in the matter and shifted the burden on the states, telling the court that law and order was a state subject.

A number of states have been made respondents in the matter but have not filed their response. So the court adjourned the matter, giving them four weeks to do so.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Pune-based activist Tehseen S. Poonawala seeking action against self-appointed Gau Rakshaks resorting to violence and killing people in the name of cow protection.

-IANS