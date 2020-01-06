Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 06 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

We have been playing really well as a team: Marnus Labuschagne

We have been playing really well as a team: Marnus Labuschagne
January 06
16:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Marnus Labuschagne starred for Australia with a magnificent 215-run knock in the first innings of the Sydney Test and followed it up with a half-century in the second essay, as the hosts hammered New Zealand by 279 runs to register a 3-0 series win.

Labuschagne also emerged as the leading run-getter in the three-match rubber, amassing 275 runs from four innings with an impressive average of 68.75.

The young Aussie batsman was also adjudged the ‘Man of the Match’ in the final Test in Sydney on Monday and Labuschagne felt the entire team clicked as a unit, a reason behind their success in the series.

“It’s been an amazing summer. We have been playing really well as a team and it is good to see everything come together. The way I hit the ball and the way the batting group has performed has been tremendous,” the 25-year-old expressed.

“It’s hard to put a finger on something, but just the level of concentration and probably not doing as many silly things was good. It was nice to have some luck as well,” he added.

After white-washing the Kiwis, Australia will now tour India for a three-match ODI rubber, starting January 14 in Mumbai, and Labuschagne wanted to continue with his good show with the bat if he gets a chance in the playing XI.

“It will be great to play in India if I get the opportunity. It is nice to travel with this group and I am just taking it as it comes,” he concluded.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.