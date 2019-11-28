Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 28 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

‘We have buried Naxalism 20-feet under the earth in Jharkhand: Amit Shah at election rally

'We have buried Naxalism 20-feet under the earth in Jharkhand: Amit Shah at election rally
November 28
16:10 2019
NET Bureau

Home Minister Amit Shah raised the scrapping of Kashmir’s special status and the Ayodhya dispute while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Chatra district.

“By abrogating Article 370 and 35A, the Narendra Modi government has initiated work to remove terrorism from the entire country,” Shah said at an election rally. The BJP president also said that a grand temple will be constructed at Ayodhya.

Shah also said that Jharkhand had witnessed large-scale corruption during the previous governments but there is not a single charge of graft against the Raghubar Das government in the state. Shah further said the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had created Jharkhand and the Narendra Modi dispensation is taking it forward.

“We have buried Naxalism 20-feet under the earth in Jharkhand,” Shah said.

Attacking the previous Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) regimes in Jharkhand, he asked “Hemant Babu (Soren) about Congress’ stand when the youth of Jharkhand were fighting for a separate state”

The BJP president further added the Das government has provided electricity to 38-lakh households in the state.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand are scheduled from November 30 to December 20. Polling will be held in five phases, with the first phase beginning November 30, second phase on December 6, third phase on December 12, fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

The results of the election to 81 seats in the state Legislative Assembly will be declared on December 23.

Source: Indian Express

