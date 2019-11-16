Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 16 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

We have faith in PM, Home Minister: Biren Singh

We have faith in PM, Home Minister: Biren Singh
November 16
12:43 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday reiterated that his Government has full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He maintained that the two Central leaders would fulfil their commitments towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur while concluding the Naga peace process.

Briefing reporters on the sideline of the monthly ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day) and Hill Leaders’ Day during which the Chief Minister entertains public grievances at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this morning, Biren Singh said that the State Government would invite representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and other stakeholders soon for a thorough discussion before consultations with the Centre on the issue.

Opinions and aspirations collected from various quarters including individuals and civil society organisations have been shared with the Union Home Minister, he added.

On the demand of convening a special session of the Manipur Assembly, the Chief Minister said the Government would do so when the situation arises. As of now, the State Government firmly trusts the positive response and commitment made by the Central Government on the issue.

Urging the people and civil society organisations to have faith in the present Government, Biren Singh said that the Union Home Minister had also earlier assured that all stakeholders would be consulted before taking the final decision on the Naga issue.

During the course of the twin events today, the Chief Minister heard around 300 complaints and met around 1,000 people, DIPR sources stated.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Tags
Chief Minister N Biren SinghCOCOMIHome Minister Amit ShahmanipurNaga peace processPrime Minister Narendra Modi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.