We have faith in PM, Home Minister: Biren Singh

NET Bureau

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday reiterated that his Government has full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He maintained that the two Central leaders would fulfil their commitments towards safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur while concluding the Naga peace process.

Briefing reporters on the sideline of the monthly ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day) and Hill Leaders’ Day during which the Chief Minister entertains public grievances at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this morning, Biren Singh said that the State Government would invite representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and other stakeholders soon for a thorough discussion before consultations with the Centre on the issue.

Opinions and aspirations collected from various quarters including individuals and civil society organisations have been shared with the Union Home Minister, he added.

On the demand of convening a special session of the Manipur Assembly, the Chief Minister said the Government would do so when the situation arises. As of now, the State Government firmly trusts the positive response and commitment made by the Central Government on the issue.

Urging the people and civil society organisations to have faith in the present Government, Biren Singh said that the Union Home Minister had also earlier assured that all stakeholders would be consulted before taking the final decision on the Naga issue.

During the course of the twin events today, the Chief Minister heard around 300 complaints and met around 1,000 people, DIPR sources stated.

Source: The Assam Tribune