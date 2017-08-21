We Will Work for Manipuri Script Inclusion in Currency Note: Th Biswajit

Manipur Government is planning to press for inclusion of Manipuri language/script in the Indian currency note. There are already 17 languages on the panel of the Indian currency note.

Speaking at the 26th Manipuri Language Day observation on Sunday at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen Palace compound, Imphal in commemoration of inclusion of Manipuri language in 8th Schedule in the Indian Constitution on August 20, 1992, Manipur Minister for Information and Public Relations (IPR) Thongam Biswajit Singh said that “if necessary” the State cabinet will take decision on the matter.

The Minister also said he will inform the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh regarding inclusion of Manipuri script in the currency note and up-gradation of “our language” into classical language. He also asserted that a collective effort is needed for scripting of Manipuri language in currency note and up-gradation of the language into classical language. “As Manipur language is the lingua franca, so various communities residing in the State need to promote our language,” he added.

Thongam Biswajit also said that “our present generation” is very important for preserving and promoting our Manipuri language for “our future generation”. He then assured to create awareness regarding preservation and promotion of Manipuri language under Information Education and Communication programme of Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Also speaking on the occasion, Manipur Education Minister Th. Radheshyam said that writers, lyricists, singers, performing artists should play a big role in preserving “our” language. “At the same time, we need to conduct debating, recitation, essay writing at various levels in order to promote Manipuri language,” he added.

Revenue Minister Karam Shyam stressed the importance of preserving “our” language as “we can express the maximum in our own language.” He further added that the present government is trying to bring a political change in the State.

In his presidential speech, Professor Th. Tombi recalled the movement taken up by the masses for the inclusion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. At the same time, he stressed that “we need to document the movement undertaken by the masses for the future generation.”

Representatives of various organizations who are in the Organizing Committee also attended the observation.

