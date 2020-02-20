Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 20 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

We’ll have the full support of NDFB & ABSU: Gobinda Basumatary

We’ll have the full support of NDFB & ABSU: Gobinda Basumatary
February 20
11:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will field candidates against the ruling Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF (Bodoland Peoples’ Front) in all the 40 constituencies of the BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area District) areas during the forthcoming BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) polls slated in April this year. This development follows the Bodo Accord signed by all the NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) factions and the ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union) with the Central and State governments as well as the BTC CEM (Chief Executive Member) Hagrama Mohilary in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on January 27, 2020.

The party’s convention at Bijni in Chirang district on February 21 and 22 will also witness an overhaul of the UPPL. Besides, several fresh inductions will be made at this meet. Former president of ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union) Pramod Boro will also join the UPPL during the convention.

The UPPL has the backing of the ABSU and the NDFB. In the last 2015 BTC election also, the UPPL had field its candidates in 15 seats. It won seven seats and occupied the second position in eight other constituencies.

Talking to sources, NDFB (Progressive) president Gobinda Basumatary said, “The prime objective of UPPL is to expedite the overall development of the BTAD by taking into confidence all the stakeholders irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion. This development will be part of the overall development of the entire State of Assam as per the recently signed Bodo peace pact.”

Criticizing the BTC chief for his adverse comment on the Bodo Accord, the NDFB (P) leader posed, “Though Hagrama Mohilary has said that there is nothing new in this peace pact, he himself signed the pact that day in Delhi. Why did he sign it then?”

On Hagrama’s offer to the NDFB factions for joining the BPF, Basumatary said, “All these years, Hagrama never gave any importance to the NDFB. With the BTC polls knocking on the door, he is now in troubled waters. Hence he’s asking us to join hands with him. But, this is not possible.”

On asked whether all the four NDFB factions would support the UPPL, he said, “Already three rounds of discussions have taken place among all the NDFB factions. More parleys are on. We have decided to work together for the development of BTAD.”

Basumatary further stressed, “The ABSU will be with the UPPL.”

Source: The Sentinel

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.