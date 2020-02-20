We’ll have the full support of NDFB & ABSU: Gobinda Basumatary

NET Bureau

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will field candidates against the ruling Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF (Bodoland Peoples’ Front) in all the 40 constituencies of the BTAD (Bodoland Territorial Area District) areas during the forthcoming BTC (Bodoland Territorial Council) polls slated in April this year. This development follows the Bodo Accord signed by all the NDFB (National Democratic Front of Bodoland) factions and the ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union) with the Central and State governments as well as the BTC CEM (Chief Executive Member) Hagrama Mohilary in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on January 27, 2020.

The party’s convention at Bijni in Chirang district on February 21 and 22 will also witness an overhaul of the UPPL. Besides, several fresh inductions will be made at this meet. Former president of ABSU (All Bodo Students’ Union) Pramod Boro will also join the UPPL during the convention.

The UPPL has the backing of the ABSU and the NDFB. In the last 2015 BTC election also, the UPPL had field its candidates in 15 seats. It won seven seats and occupied the second position in eight other constituencies.

Talking to sources, NDFB (Progressive) president Gobinda Basumatary said, “The prime objective of UPPL is to expedite the overall development of the BTAD by taking into confidence all the stakeholders irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion. This development will be part of the overall development of the entire State of Assam as per the recently signed Bodo peace pact.”

Criticizing the BTC chief for his adverse comment on the Bodo Accord, the NDFB (P) leader posed, “Though Hagrama Mohilary has said that there is nothing new in this peace pact, he himself signed the pact that day in Delhi. Why did he sign it then?”

On Hagrama’s offer to the NDFB factions for joining the BPF, Basumatary said, “All these years, Hagrama never gave any importance to the NDFB. With the BTC polls knocking on the door, he is now in troubled waters. Hence he’s asking us to join hands with him. But, this is not possible.”

On asked whether all the four NDFB factions would support the UPPL, he said, “Already three rounds of discussions have taken place among all the NDFB factions. More parleys are on. We have decided to work together for the development of BTAD.”

Basumatary further stressed, “The ABSU will be with the UPPL.”

