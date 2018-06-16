Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 16 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

West Bengal Governor Takes Temporary Charge of Tripura

West Bengal Governor Takes Temporary Charge of Tripura
June 16
11:39 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi was on Friday sworn in as the Governor of Tripura as additional charge till incumbent Governor Tathagata Roy remains on leave.

A Raj Bhavan official said President Ram Nath Kovind on June 6 gave additional charge to Tripathi as Roy would go to the US for a month to meet his daughter and son-in-law there.

Tripura High Court Chief Justice Ajay Rastogi administered the oath of office to Tripathi at a simple ceremony in the newly built Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his cabinet colleagues and senior civil and security officials were present at the function.

-IANS

Tags
West Bengal Governor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.