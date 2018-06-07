West Bengal Governor to Hold Additional Charge as Tripura Governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi additional charge of Tripura Governor, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Keshari Nath Tripathi to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tripura, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura,” read a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan without citing reasons for Roy’s leave.

On a related note, President Kovind arrived in Tripura capital Agartala on Thursday on a two-day visit and was received by Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman.

During his visit to the state, the President will inaugurate the National Highway from Matabari to Sabroom, lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Matabari Temple complex.

The President will also attend a civic reception hosted by the state government and declare the ‘Queen Pineapple as the state fruit of Tripura’.

He will also attend a banquet hosted by the Governor of Tripura. On the second day of his visit, President will interact with the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court and other judges over breakfast.

ANI