Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

West Bengal Governor to Hold Additional Charge as Tripura Governor

West Bengal Governor to Hold Additional Charge as Tripura Governor
June 07
16:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi additional charge of Tripura Governor, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy.

“The President of India is pleased to appoint Keshari Nath Tripathi to discharge the functions of the Governor of Tripura, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Tripura,” read a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan without citing reasons for Roy’s leave.

On a related note, President Kovind arrived in Tripura capital Agartala on Thursday on a two-day visit and was received by Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman.

During his visit to the state, the President will inaugurate the National Highway from Matabari to Sabroom, lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Matabari Temple complex.

The President will also attend a civic reception hosted by the state government and declare the ‘Queen Pineapple as the state fruit of Tripura’.

He will also attend a banquet hosted by the Governor of Tripura. On the second day of his visit, President will interact with the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court and other judges over breakfast.

ANI

Tags
Keshari Nath TripathiRam Nath Kovind
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.