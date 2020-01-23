Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 23 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

West Bengal: NGO worker’s house set on fire over rumour she was collecting NRC data

West Bengal: NGO worker’s house set on fire over rumour she was collecting NRC data
January 23
10:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A mob allegedly set the house of a woman on fire in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday following the rumours that she was collecting data for the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The incident took place in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area, sources reported.

According to sources reports, the 20-year- old woman’s house was set on fire by a mob in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday. Chumki Khatun and her family are now under police protection after the incident happened in Gourbazar village in the Mallarpur police station area, officials said.

However, police denied that the incident was linked to the NRC.

Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer Soumajit Barua said, “We didn’t find any link to the NRC. The incident happened over some village matter. We have initiated an investigation, the situation is now under control.”

Ms. Khatun has been working for an NGO on contract. In partnership with an online firm, the NGO was training rural women to use smartphones effectively and Ms. Khatun collected some general data, as part of the training, local sources said.

Source: India TV News

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.