West Bengal: NGO worker’s house set on fire over rumour she was collecting NRC data

A mob allegedly set the house of a woman on fire in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday following the rumours that she was collecting data for the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). The incident took place in Gourbazar village in Mallarpur police station area, sources reported.

However, police denied that the incident was linked to the NRC.

Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer Soumajit Barua said, “We didn’t find any link to the NRC. The incident happened over some village matter. We have initiated an investigation, the situation is now under control.”

Ms. Khatun has been working for an NGO on contract. In partnership with an online firm, the NGO was training rural women to use smartphones effectively and Ms. Khatun collected some general data, as part of the training, local sources said.

