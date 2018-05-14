Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 14 May 2018

Northeast Today

West Bengal Should Understand Multi-Ethnicity of Northeast: Tathagata

West Bengal Should Understand Multi-Ethnicity of Northeast: Tathagata
May 14
11:04 2018
Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy on Sunday said it was important for the people of West Bengal to understand the rich multi-ethnicity of the North East, and that the region remains a very important part of the country.

Roy, who launched the Kolkata edition of English daily Eastern Chronicle in Kolkata, said that Bengalis should understand the culture of the North East, particularly that of the Assamese.

The Governor, who talked about the unity among diversity in the region, said, “Lots of communities, tribes, ethnic groups – each having a culture of its own – live in the North East” and it is important for West Bengal and the rest of India to understand that.

“News and views should never be mixed up. Any news will be diluted by views and people will not get to know what happened in such situation,” Roy said, while launching the city edition of the full-fledged daily based in the North East.

-PTI

