West Sikkim Bags 2nd Position Amongst Aspirational Districts in India

In the first delta ranking released by NITI AAYOG,West Sikkim has grabbed the second position amongst 115 Aspirational Districts in India.

Launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi under aegis of NITI AAYOG this year, transformation of Aspirational District Programme aims to overhaul the face of district in 5 sectors namely: Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Allied Areas, Basic Infrastructure, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development.

West Sikkim has shown tremendous progress especially in Health, Nutrition & Agriculture sector with District Administration continuously monitoring the progress through Review meetings & appointment of Nodal officers, instituting awards for hard-working employees, etc.

Many initiatives,especially in field of improving learning outcomes, are in pipeline & will see the light of day soon.

Now that the bar has been set so high,District Administration is fully aware of the challenges ahead & will leave no stone unturned in its quest to become the Numero uno district in country.