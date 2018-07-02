Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

West Sikkim Bags 2nd Position Amongst Aspirational Districts in India

West Sikkim Bags 2nd Position Amongst Aspirational Districts in India
July 02
14:06 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In the first delta ranking released by NITI AAYOG,West Sikkim has grabbed the second position amongst 115 Aspirational Districts in India.

Launched by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi under aegis of NITI AAYOG this year, transformation of Aspirational District Programme aims to overhaul the face of district in 5 sectors namely: Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Allied Areas, Basic Infrastructure, Financial Inclusion & Skill Development.

West Sikkim has shown tremendous progress especially in Health, Nutrition & Agriculture sector with District Administration continuously monitoring the progress through Review meetings & appointment of Nodal officers, instituting awards for hard-working employees, etc.

Many initiatives,especially in field of improving learning outcomes, are in pipeline & will see the light of day soon.

Now that the bar has been set so high,District Administration is fully aware of the challenges ahead & will leave no stone unturned in its quest to become the Numero uno district in country.

Tags
Delta RatingNITI Aayog
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.