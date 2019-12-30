What are things to keep in mind when investing in FDs?

The popularity of fixed deposits in India cuts across demographics. It forms a part of the investment portfolio of both the beginners and seasoned investors. In 2018, fixed deposits performed better than many mutual fund schemes even. Even when debt funds were returning low, the interest on fixed deposits remained stable as they are not directly linked to the market. Here are a few factors you should keep in mind when comparing various FDs available in the market.

Interest is a function of tenure

The interest of fixed deposit varies based on three primary factors:

The tenure of the deposit The type of deposit The age of the depositor.

Typically, the best FD rates in India are offered for a tenure of between 60 months and 72 months on cumulative fixed deposits. Further, the interest rate offered for senior citizens is set at 0.25% higher than the regular rate.

The credibility of the FD provider

When opening a fixed deposit, ensure that the firm is in good financial health and can honor all its obligations. As a rule of thumb, you should only invest in FDs that have been rated at least FAAA by CRISIL or MAAA by ICRA. This indicates that credit risk carried by these deposits is low and you can be reasonably certain that your capital is safe.

Cumulative vs. non-cumulative deposits

The interest on a fixed deposit can either be added back to the FD account or paid out periodically to the depositor. The cumulative option ensures that the interest earned is compounded over the years resulting in high yield at maturity. On the other hand, the non-cumulative option lets you earn a fixed income from the corpus you have built up – but the principal amount remains the same and is repaid on maturity.

Premature withdrawal

Most fixed deposit accounts allow for a premature withdrawal to meet your liquidity needs. On premature withdrawal, the applicable interest rate may be lowered by 1% as a penalty. Remember that premature withdrawal is not allowed on tax-saving FDs. The penalty charges vary from one deposit-accepting firm to another. Some banks do not charge any penalty provided the amount is invested back with them with a longer tenure. Others may charge a higher penalty if the premature withdrawal is requested within the first few months of the deposit.

Loan against FD

Most firms offer a loan against your fixed deposit account. The loan can typically be availed for up to 75% of the principal deposited. As the loan is secured by the FD, the interest charge is usually lower than other available options. Most banks charge 0.5% to 2% per annum above the FD rate as interest. If you are unsure about your liquidity situation, it may be best to opt for an FD that has the lowest spread over the interest on a fixed deposit.

