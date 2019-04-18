Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 18 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

WhatsApp Considering Ban on Chat Screenshots

WhatsApp Considering Ban on Chat Screenshots
April 18
16:57 2019
NET Bureau

WhatsApp previewed new features on it latest 2.19.106 beta version on Android which has doodle feature with dedicated UI.

According to a report in WABetaInfo – a website that tracks WhatsApp beta updates, along with WhatsApp Doodle feature- the app is working on a security feature that will be able to block screenshots. Users will no longer be able to take a screenshot of chats. It is reported that the screenshot blocking support will reportedly go live alongside the biometric authentication.

The update includes improvements to the WhatsApp doodle UI which is a feature of the image edit screen where users can add stickers, emojis, text, and hand-drawn content. The new UI includes two separate tabs for stickers and emojis, and the stickers are now grouped by favourites and category. The doodle feature also includes search support to make it easier for users to find stickers or emojis.

While the Block Screenshots feature includes blocking screenshots in conversations when biometric authentication is enabled. The feature is currently unavailable as biometric authentication is yet to go live.

Source: khaleej Times

Screenshot banWhatsApp
